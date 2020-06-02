7.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mondelez Inter-A Call (MDLZ)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on December 6th, 2019 at $53.91. In approximately 2 months, Mondelez Inter-A has returned 7.44% as of today's recent price of $57.92.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mondelez Inter-A have traded between a low of $44.00 and a high of $59.43 and are now at $58.08, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.
Mondelez International Inc. is a food and beverage company. The Company manufactures and markets packaged food products, including snacks, beverages, cheese, convenient meals and various packaged grocery products. Mondelez International sells its products throughout the world.
