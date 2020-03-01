7.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Argan Inc Call (AGX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) on December 16th, 2019 at $37.42. In approximately 2 weeks, Argan Inc has returned 7.42% as of today's recent price of $40.19.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Argan Inc have traded between a low of $32.43 and a high of $51.95 and are now at $40.19, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Argan, Inc., through its subsidiary, designs and builds energy plants. The Company's energy plants include traditional gas as well as alternative energy including biodiesel, ethanol, and renewable energy sources such as wind power and solar.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Argan Inc shares.
Ticker(s): AGX