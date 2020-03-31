73.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Macerich Co Call (MAC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) on February 13th, 2020 at $22.99. In approximately 2 months, Macerich Co has returned 73.47% as of today's recent price of $6.10.
In the past 52 weeks, Macerich Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.52 and a high of $44.73 and are now at $6.01, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.
The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.
