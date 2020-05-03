7.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bank Of Marin Ba Call (BMRC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bank Of Marin Ba (NASDAQ:BMRC) on November 20th, 2018 at $41.08. In approximately 16 months, Bank Of Marin Ba has returned 7.30% as of today's recent price of $38.08.
In the past 52 weeks, Bank Of Marin Ba share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $37.36 and a high of $47.77 and are now at $38.08. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Bank specializes in serving the borrowing and depository needs of businesses and individuals, as well as provides investment advisory and trust services.
