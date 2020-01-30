7.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Alkermes Plc Call (ALKS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) on January 6th, 2020 at $19.22. In approximately 3 weeks, Alkermes Plc has returned 7.34% as of today's recent price of $17.81.
In the past 52 weeks, Alkermes Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.07 and a high of $37.75 and are now at $17.92, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.
Alkermes PLC researches pharmaceuticals. The Company develops treatments for central nervous system disorders such as addiction, schizophrenia and depression, and diabetes.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alkermes Plc.
Ticker(s): ALKS