72.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Owens & Minor Call (OMI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) on March 17th, 2020 at $5.30. In approximately 2 weeks, Owens & Minor has returned 72.64% as of today's recent price of $9.15.
Owens & Minor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.48 and a 52-week low of $2.43 and are now trading 277% above that low price at $9.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.3%.
Owens & Minor, Inc. distributes medical and surgical supplies throughout the United States. The Company's customers include hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, and group purchasing organizations. Owens & Minor also provides services in supply chain management, logistics, and technology.
Ticker(s): OMI