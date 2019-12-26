72.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Natural Health Call (NHTC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natural Health (NASDAQ:NHTC) on December 20th, 2018 at $20.29. In approximately 12 months, Natural Health has returned 72.30% as of today's recent price of $5.62.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natural Health have traded between a low of $5.06 and a high of $20.99 and are now at $5.62, which is 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.
Natural Health Trends Corp. develops and operates businesses which promote human wellness. The Company markets a line of natural and over-the-counter homeopathic pharmaceutical products. Natural Health Trends utilizes a network of independent associates to offer a line of natural health and beauty care products. The Company is also developing a natural health information Web site.
Keywords: spotlights natural health
Ticker(s): NHTC