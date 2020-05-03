7.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Alexion Pharm Call (ALXN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN) on January 27th, 2020 at $104.74. In approximately 1 month, Alexion Pharm has returned 7.18% as of today's recent price of $97.22.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alexion Pharm have traded between a low of $89.70 and a high of $141.86 and are now at $97.22, which is 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops proprietary immunoregulatory compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases. The Company develops C5 complement inhibitors and apogens which are two classes of potential therapeutic compounds designed to selectively target specific disease-causing segments of the immune system.
