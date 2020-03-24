70.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cimarex Energy C Call (XEC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $49.41. In approximately 2 months, Cimarex Energy C has returned 70.84% as of today's recent price of $14.41.
In the past 52 weeks, Cimarex Energy C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.15 and a high of $72.46 and are now at $13.60, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.
Cimarex Energy Co. explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company conducts its activities in the States of Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas.
Ticker(s): XEC