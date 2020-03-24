70.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Taylor Morriso-A Call (TMHC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC) on February 26th, 2020 at $24.82. In approximately 4 weeks, Taylor Morriso-A has returned 70.26% as of today's recent price of $7.38.
Over the past year, Taylor Morriso-A has traded in a range of $6.39 to $28.47 and is now at $7.75, 21% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 3.9% lower over the past week, respectively.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder in North America. The Company builds single-family detached and attached homes and develop land, which includes lifestyle and master planned communities.
Ticker(s): TMHC