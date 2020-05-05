7.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Chimera Inv Corp Call (CIM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM) on April 1st, 2020 at $8.09. In approximately 1 month, Chimera Inv Corp has returned 7.05% as of today's recent price of $7.52.
In the past 52 weeks, Chimera Inv Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.42 and a high of $22.99 and are now at $7.52, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.
Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes.
Keywords: spotlights chimera inv corp
Ticker(s): CIM