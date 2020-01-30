7.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ameren Corp Call (AEE)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) on December 20th, 2019 at $76.26. In approximately 1 month, Ameren Corp has returned 7.02% as of today's recent price of $81.61.
Over the past year, Ameren Corp has traded in a range of $66.97 to $81.36 and is now at $81.61, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
Ameren Corporation is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity, delivers electricity, and distributes natural gas to customers in Missouri and Illinois.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ameren Corp shares.
