6.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kearny Financial Call (KRNY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) on January 22nd, 2020 at $13.05. In approximately 2 weeks, Kearny Financial has returned 6.94% as of today's recent price of $12.14.
Over the past year, Kearny Financial has traded in a range of $12.09 to $14.40 and is now at $12.16, 1% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 0.86% lower over the past week, respectively.
Kearny Financial Corp. of Maryland operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kearny Financial.
Log in and add Kearny Financial (KRNY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights kearny financial
Ticker(s): KRNY