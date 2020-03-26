67.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend New Resident Call (NRZ)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) on February 27th, 2020 at $16.19. In approximately 4 weeks, New Resident has returned 67.93% as of today's recent price of $5.19.
In the past 52 weeks, New Resident share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.36 and a high of $17.66 and are now at $5.19, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.
New Residential Investment Corp. is a public real estate investment trust focused on investing in the residential housing sector. The Company makes investments in residential mortgage related assets, such as excess mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage backed securities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of New Resident.
Log in and add New Resident (NRZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights new resident
Ticker(s): NRZ