67.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Aaron'S Inc Call (AAN)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:41pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aaron'S Inc (:AAN) on February 5th, 2020 at $56.74. In approximately 1 month, Aaron'S Inc has returned 67.62% as of today's recent price of $18.37.

Aaron'S Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.65 and a 52-week low of $16.71 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $18.37 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.13% lower and 5.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aaron's, Inc. rents and sells office and residential furniture and accessories, consumer electronics, and household appliances. The Company also manufactures furniture, bedding, and accessories. Aaron's has Company-owned and franchised centers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aaron'S Inc.

