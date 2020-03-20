67.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Aaron'S Inc Call (AAN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aaron'S Inc (:AAN) on February 5th, 2020 at $56.74. In approximately 1 month, Aaron'S Inc has returned 67.62% as of today's recent price of $18.37.
Aaron'S Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.65 and a 52-week low of $16.71 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $18.37 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.13% lower and 5.71% lower over the past week, respectively.
Aaron's, Inc. rents and sells office and residential furniture and accessories, consumer electronics, and household appliances. The Company also manufactures furniture, bedding, and accessories. Aaron's has Company-owned and franchised centers in the United States.
