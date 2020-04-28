67.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Team Inc Call (TISI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) on October 8th, 2019 at $17.04. In approximately 7 months, Team Inc has returned 67.36% as of today's recent price of $5.56.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Team Inc have traded between a low of $5.00 and a high of $19.00 and are now at $5.56, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.
Team, Inc. provides specialized industrial services, including leak repair, hot tapping, emissions control, concrete repair, energy management, and mechanical inspection services. The Company has 40 customer service locations throughout the United States and three subsidiaries in England, Trinidad, and Singapore. The company also manufactures industrial equipment.
