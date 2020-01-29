6.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Skywest Inc Call (SKYW)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) on October 23rd, 2019 at $58.64. In approximately 3 months, Skywest Inc has returned 6.65% as of today's recent price of $62.54.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Skywest Inc have traded between a low of $48.18 and a high of $66.52 and are now at $62.54, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
SkyWest, Inc. operates regional airlines that offer scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Ticker(s): SKYW