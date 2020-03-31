MySmarTrend
66.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dxp Enterprises Call (DXPE)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:08am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dxp Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) on January 27th, 2020 at $35.64. In approximately 2 months, Dxp Enterprises has returned 66.44% as of today's recent price of $11.96.

Over the past year, Dxp Enterprises has traded in a range of $10.44 to $45.66 and is now at $12.04, 15% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. of Texas provides maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers. The Company provides fluid handling equipment, power transmission, general mill and safety supplies, and electrical products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dxp Enterprises.

