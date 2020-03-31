66.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dxp Enterprises Call (DXPE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dxp Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) on January 27th, 2020 at $35.64. In approximately 2 months, Dxp Enterprises has returned 66.44% as of today's recent price of $11.96.
Over the past year, Dxp Enterprises has traded in a range of $10.44 to $45.66 and is now at $12.04, 15% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. of Texas provides maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers. The Company provides fluid handling equipment, power transmission, general mill and safety supplies, and electrical products.
