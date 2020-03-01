6.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Retail Propertie Call (RPAI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) on October 4th, 2019 at $12.48. In approximately 3 months, Retail Propertie has returned 6.61% as of today's recent price of $13.30.
In the past 52 weeks, Retail Propertie share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.58 and a high of $14.30 and are now at $13.30, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Retail Properties of America, Inc. provides real estate investment services. The Company manages, develops, and acquires real estate properties including multi-tenant shopping complexes, lifestyle, power, community centers, and single-tenant net lease properties across the United States.
