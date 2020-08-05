6.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Republic Svcs Call (RSG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) on March 30th, 2020 at $76.61. In approximately 1 month, Republic Svcs has returned 6.57% as of today's recent price of $81.64.
In the past 52 weeks, Republic Svcs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.37 and a high of $100.91 and are now at $81.64, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection and disposal services in the United States. The Company provides solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. Republic also operates transfer stations, landfills, and recycling facilities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Republic Svcs shares.
Log in and add Republic Svcs (RSG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights republic svcs
Ticker(s): RSG