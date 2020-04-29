6.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Applied Material Call (AMAT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) on March 26th, 2020 at $47.37. In approximately 1 month, Applied Material has returned 6.62% as of today's recent price of $50.50.
Over the past year, Applied Material has traded in a range of $36.64 to $69.44 and is now at $50.51, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 1.77% lower over the past week, respectively.
Applied Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and related spare parts for the worldwide semiconductor industry. The Company's customers include semiconductor wafer and integrated circuit manufacturers, flat panel liquid crystal displays, solar photovoltaic cells and modules and other electronic devices manufacturers.
