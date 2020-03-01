6.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Tandem Diabetes Call (TNDM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) on December 5th, 2019 at $63.06. In approximately 4 weeks, Tandem Diabetes has returned 6.53% as of today's recent price of $58.94.
In the past 52 weeks, Tandem Diabetes share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.00 and a high of $74.81 and are now at $58.94, 84% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.03% lower over the past week, respectively.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. produces medical devices. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Tandem Diabetes Care offers its products to the medical industry in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tandem Diabetes.
