6.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Rex American Res Call (REX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rex American Res (NYSE:REX) on April 9th, 2020 at $50.72. In approximately 3 weeks, Rex American Res has returned 6.49% as of today's recent price of $54.01.
Over the past year, Rex American Res has traded in a range of $33.81 to $98.79 and is now at $54.44, 61% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.
REX American Resources Corporation is invested in ethanol production entities. The Company produces ethanol, and dried and modified distillers grains, as well as leases real estate properties.
Ticker(s): REX