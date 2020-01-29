6.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Natural Grocers Call (NGVC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) on December 23rd, 2019 at $9.96. In approximately 1 month, Natural Grocers has returned 6.50% as of today's recent price of $10.61.
In the past 52 weeks, Natural Grocers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.25 and a high of $15.68 and are now at $10.61, 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc through its subsidiary operates in the food industry. The Company provides healthy foods, vitamins, and supplements including allergy, aloe products, amino acids, antioxidants, animal products, beverages, medical, cleansing and clearance, weight loss, electrolytes, energy, cosmetics, natural, minerals, vitamins, pain relief, and supplements.
