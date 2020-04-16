6.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mirati Therapeut Call (MRTX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) on March 25th, 2020 at $82.01. In approximately 3 weeks, Mirati Therapeut has returned 6.54% as of today's recent price of $87.37.
Over the past year, Mirati Therapeut has traded in a range of $35.73 to $129.57 and is now at $87.37, 145% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a targeted oncology company developing a pipeline of therapeutics for precisely defined patient populations. The Mirati team is using a blueprint proven by their prior work for developing potential breakthrough therapies with accelerated development paths.
