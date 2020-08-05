64.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dexcom Call (DXCM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on March 25th, 2020 at $245.51. In approximately 1 month, Dexcom has returned 64.71% as of today's recent price of $404.36.
Over the past year, Dexcom has traded in a range of $57.68 to $381.38 and is now at $404.36, 601% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.
DexCom Inc. operates as a medical device company focused on the design and development of continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. The Company has developed a small implantable device that continuously measures glucose levels in subcutaneous tissue just under the skin and a small external receiver to which the sensor transmits glucose levels at specified intervals.
Ticker(s): DXCM