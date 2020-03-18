64.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Herman Miller Call (MLHR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) on December 19th, 2019 at $43.73. In approximately 3 months, Herman Miller has returned 64.51% as of today's recent price of $15.52.
Over the past year, Herman Miller has traded in a range of $14.39 to $49.87 and is now at $15.52, 8% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.
Herman Miller, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior office furnishings, furniture systems, products, and services. The Company markets its products to companies, organizations, and individuals.
