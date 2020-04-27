64.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Regis Corp Call (RGS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) on April 8th, 2020 at $6.54. In approximately 3 weeks, Regis Corp has returned 64.38% as of today's recent price of $10.74.
Over the past year, Regis Corp has traded in a range of $4.22 to $23.27 and is now at $10.74, 155% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.
Regis Corporation operates and franchises hair and retail product salons. The Company offers haircare services such as haircuts, styling, coloring, as well as haircare products. The Company operates worldwide.
