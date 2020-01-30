64.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Builders Firstso Call (BLDR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR) on June 27th, 2019 at $15.84. In approximately 7 months, Builders Firstso has returned 64.26% as of today's recent price of $26.01.
Builders Firstso share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.58 and a 52-week low of $12.46 and are now trading 109% above that low price at $26.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products to professional homebuilders.
