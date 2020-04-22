6.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Norfolk Southern Call (NSC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on March 25th, 2020 at $143.35. In approximately 4 weeks, Norfolk Southern has returned 6.36% as of today's recent price of $152.46.
In the past 52 weeks, Norfolk Southern share prices have been bracketed by a low of $112.62 and a high of $219.88 and are now at $152.46, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
Norfolk Southern Corporation provides rail transportation services. The Company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. Norfolk Southern also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Norfolk Southern shares.
Log in and add Norfolk Southern (NSC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights Norfolk Southern
Ticker(s): NSC