63.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bj'S Restaurants Call (BJRI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI) on March 24th, 2020 at $12.20. In approximately 2 months, Bj'S Restaurants has returned 63.43% as of today's recent price of $19.93.
Bj'S Restaurants share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.11 and a 52-week low of $6.01 and are now trading 232% above that low price at $19.93 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 4.06% lower over the past week, respectively.
BJ's Restaurants Inc owns and operates restaurants under the names BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. The Company's restaurants are located in Colorado, Oregon, California, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada.
