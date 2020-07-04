63.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kohls Corp Call (KSS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kohls Corp (:KSS) on November 19th, 2019 at $48.64. In approximately 5 months, Kohls Corp has returned 63.08% as of today's recent price of $17.96.
In the past 52 weeks, Kohls Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.89 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $17.96, 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.
Kohl's Corporation operates a chain of family-oriented department stores. The Company's stores feature apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products such as sheets and pillows; and housewares targeted to middle income customers. Kohl's also offers online shopping as well as offers store credit cards.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kohls Corp.
Log in and add Kohls Corp (KSS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights :kss kohls corp
Ticker(s): KSS