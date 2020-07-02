6.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kimberly-Clark Call (KMB)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) on November 29th, 2019 at $136.30. In approximately 2 months, Kimberly-Clark has returned 6.27% as of today's recent price of $144.85.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimberly-Clark have traded between a low of $111.51 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $144.85, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global health and hygiene company that manufactures and provides consumer products. The Company's products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. Kimberly-Clark's products are sold in countries around the world.
Ticker(s): KMB