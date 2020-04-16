MySmarTrend
6.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Biomarin Pharmac Call (BMRN)

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:40pm
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biomarin Pharmac (NASDAQ:BMRN) on March 25th, 2020 at $80.09. In approximately 3 weeks, Biomarin Pharmac has returned 6.31% as of today's recent price of $85.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Biomarin Pharmac share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.88 and a high of $97.10 and are now at $85.14, 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapeutic enzyme products. The Company has applied its proprietary enzyme technology to develop products for lysosomal storage diseases and for the treatment of serious burns. BioMarin Pharmaceutical through its subsidiaries provides analytical and diagnostic products and services in the area of carbohydrate biology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Biomarin Pharmac shares.

