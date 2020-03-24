62.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Berkshire Hills Call (BHLB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Berkshire Hills (NYSE:BHLB) on January 13th, 2020 at $31.53. In approximately 2 months, Berkshire Hills has returned 62.38% as of today's recent price of $11.86.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Berkshire Hills have traded between the current low of $11.56 and a high of $33.72 and are now at $11.92. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.82% lower and 4.14% lower over the past week, respectively.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Bank is a Massachusetts chartered savings bank which operates in Pittsfield and Berkshire County in Massachusetts. Berkshire Bank also makes loans in eastern New York, northern Connecticut, Southern Vermont, and western Massachusetts.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Berkshire Hills.
