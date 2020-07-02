6.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Carmax Inc Call (KMX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) on January 14th, 2020 at $91.98. In approximately 3 weeks, Carmax Inc has returned 6.16% as of today's recent price of $97.65.
Carmax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.49 and a 52-week low of $58.19 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $97.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.
CarMax, Inc. sells at retail used cars and light trucks. The Company purchases, reconditions, and sells used vehicles in its superstores and franchises throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Carmax Inc shares.
Log in and add Carmax Inc (KMX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights carmax inc
Ticker(s): KMX