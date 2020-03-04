61.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Knoll Inc Call (KNL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) on February 19th, 2020 at $22.93. In approximately 1 month, Knoll Inc has returned 61.93% as of today's recent price of $8.73.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Knoll Inc have traded between a low of $7.74 and a high of $28.30 and are now at $8.73, which is 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.
Knoll, Inc. designs and manufactures branded office furniture products and textiles. The Company primarily sells its products in North America through a direct sales force and a network of independent dealers. Knoll offers a variety of office furniture, including modular workspaces with integrated panels, work surfaces, storage, lighting, seating, desks, casegoods, and tables.
