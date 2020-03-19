61.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Knoll Inc Call (KNL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) on February 19th, 2020 at $22.93. In approximately 4 weeks, Knoll Inc has returned 61.23% as of today's recent price of $8.89.
In the past 52 weeks, Knoll Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.30 and a high of $28.30 and are now at $8.89, 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 4.09% lower over the past week, respectively.
Knoll, Inc. designs and manufactures branded office furniture products and textiles. The Company primarily sells its products in North America through a direct sales force and a network of independent dealers. Knoll offers a variety of office furniture, including modular workspaces with integrated panels, work surfaces, storage, lighting, seating, desks, casegoods, and tables.
