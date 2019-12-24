61.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Macom Technology Call (MTSI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) on July 17th, 2019 at $17.06. In approximately 5 months, Macom Technology has returned 61.13% as of today's recent price of $27.48.
Macom Technology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.69 and a 52-week low of $12.48 and are now trading 120% above that low price at $27.48 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides analog semiconductor solutions. The Company supplies semiconductors, active and passive components, and sub-assemblies for use in radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave applications. MACOM Technology Solutions serves customers throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Macom Technology shares.
Log in and add Macom Technology (MTSI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights macom technology
Ticker(s): MTSI