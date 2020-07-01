60.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Powell Inds Inc Call (POWL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) on April 15th, 2019 at $30.22. In approximately 9 months, Powell Inds Inc has returned 60.78% as of today's recent price of $48.58.
In the past 52 weeks, Powell Inds Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.21 and a high of $50.81 and are now at $48.58, 85% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% higher and 1.38% higher over the past week, respectively.
Powell Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and packages equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and management of electrical energy and process control systems. The Company serves industrial customers such as oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, transportation facilities, and public and private utilities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Powell Inds Inc shares.
Ticker(s): POWL