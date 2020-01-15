60.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Scorpio Tankers Call (STNG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) on January 18th, 2019 at $20.45. In approximately 12 months, Scorpio Tankers has returned 60.44% as of today's recent price of $32.81.
Scorpio Tankers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.45 and a 52-week low of $0.19 and are now trading 17,168% above that low price at $32.81 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. operates as a shipping company. The Company provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and other petroleum products. Scorpio Tankers serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Scorpio Tankers shares.
Log in and add Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights scorpio tankers
Ticker(s): STNG