60.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Formfactor Inc Call (FORM)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 1:39pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) on July 25th, 2019 at $16.67. In approximately 6 months, Formfactor Inc has returned 60.05% as of today's recent price of $26.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Formfactor Inc have traded between a low of $13.03 and a high of $27.09 and are now at $26.68, which is 105% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% higher and 1.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures advanced semiconductor wafer probe cards. The Company develops interconnect technology which includes resilient spring-like contacts that are manufactured using micro-machining and scalable semiconductor-like wafer fabrication processes.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Formfactor Inc shares.

