6.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Westlake Chemica Call (WLK)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) on November 20th, 2019 at $68.53. In approximately 2 months, Westlake Chemica has returned 6.02% as of today's recent price of $64.40.
In the past 52 weeks, Westlake Chemica share prices have been bracketed by a low of $55.82 and a high of $81.04 and are now at $64.40, 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and fabricated products. The Company serves a range of consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction.
