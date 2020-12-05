6.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ppl Corp Call (PPL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) on March 26th, 2020 at $23.67. In approximately 2 months, Ppl Corp has returned 5.96% as of today's recent price of $25.08.
In the past 52 weeks, Ppl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.12 and a high of $36.83 and are now at $25.08, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
PPL Corporation is an energy and utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity from power plants in the northeastern and western United States, and markets wholesale and retail energy primarily in the northeastern and western portions of the United States, and delivers electricity in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.
