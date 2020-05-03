6.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pentair Plc Call (PNR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) on January 31st, 2020 at $43.51. In approximately 1 month, Pentair Plc has returned 6.04% as of today's recent price of $40.88.
Pentair Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.43 and a 52-week low of $34.50 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $40.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
Pentair PLC delivers services and solutions for its customer's diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment protection. The Company is organized as three operating segments, water and fluid solutions, valves and controls, and technical solutions. Pentair manufactures and distributes its products worldwide.
