5.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sjw Group Call (SJW)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) on November 20th, 2019 at $70.21. In approximately 2 months, Sjw Group has returned 5.92% as of today's recent price of $74.36.
Sjw Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.99 and a 52-week low of $57.90 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $74.36 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.
SJW Group operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services. SJW Group conducts its business in the United States.
