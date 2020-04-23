MySmarTrend
5.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ametek Inc Call (AME)

Written on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 1:39pm
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) on March 26th, 2020 at $72.08. In approximately 4 weeks, Ametek Inc has returned 5.88% as of today's recent price of $76.32.

Ametek Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $102.31 and a 52-week low of $54.82 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $76.32 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company manufactures advanced instruments for process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets and is a supplier of electrical interconnects, specialty metals, technical motors and systems, and floor care and specialty motors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ametek Inc shares.

