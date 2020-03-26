58.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Schlumberger Ltd Call (SLB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) on January 21st, 2020 at $37.31. In approximately 2 months, Schlumberger Ltd has returned 58.62% as of today's recent price of $15.44.
Schlumberger Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.88 and a 52-week low of $11.87 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $15.44 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.
Schlumberger Limited is an oil services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of services, including technology, project management, and information solutions to the international petroleum industry as well as advanced acquisition and data processing surveys.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Schlumberger Ltd.
Keywords: spotlights schlumberger ltd
Ticker(s): SLB