58.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Weight Watchers Call (WTW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) on December 18th, 2018 at $45.65. In approximately 14 months, Weight Watchers has returned 58.23% as of today's recent price of $19.07.
In the past 52 weeks, Weight Watchers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.68 and a high of $32.91 and are now at $19.07, 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.
Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight control programs. The Company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised operations. Members attend weekly meetings to receive group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification, and physical activity.
