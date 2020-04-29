57.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Camping World Holdings Inc Call (CWH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Camping World Holdings Inc (:CWH) on April 8th, 2020 at $6.34. In approximately 3 weeks, Camping World Holdings Inc has returned 57.26% as of today's recent price of $9.97.
In the past 52 weeks, Camping World Holdings Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.40 and a high of $16.97 and are now at $9.97, 193% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Camping World Holdings Inc shares.
